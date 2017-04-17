This is the bond that Farhan Akhtar shares with Lucknow Central co-star Ravi Kishan

The stylish and multi-talented Farhan Akhtar and Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan recently came together for Lucknow Central. It is a known fact that the two belong to different worlds, however, we hear that the two ended up sharing a great rapport with each other.

Earlier we had mentioned that Bhojpuri stars Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan will be seen in cameos in Lucknow Central. During the shoot, we hear that Farhan Akhtar not only started bonding with Ravi Kishan but he even started interacting with him in Bhojpuri off screen. The cast and crew of the film were amused to see both the actors sharing such a rapport.

Lucknow Central is set against the backdrop of a jail, where Farhan plays the role of a prisoner, aspiring to be a Bhojpuri singer. Ravi Kishan has already shot his cameo and they shared a good working relationship with each other. The film was recently in news for its mammoth jail set in Film City and its shoot is happening in full swing. Besides the duo, the film also stars Diana Penty in a prominent role.

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures, Lucknow Central is directed by Ranjit Tiwari and is slated to release on September 15.