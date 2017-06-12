Bombay High Court seeks justification from Maharashtra government on Sanjay Dutt’s early release from jail

It was only last year when Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was released from jail early due to his good conduct during his term. He was arrested on April 19, 1993, on the grounds of possessing and destruction of an AK-56 rifle. It was later found that the rifle was a part of the consignment that had arrived in India prior to the March 1993 serial blasts. Sanjay Dutt had spent 18 months in jail as the trial proceeded and was sentenced to five years of jail term in May 2013.

On Monday, June 12, 2017, a Division Bench of Justice RM Savant and Justice Sadhna Jadhav sought a justification from the Maharashtra government regarding Sanjay Dutt’s early release. They asked for a detailed assessment of the good conduct of Sanjay Dutt and why he was let go early before his term ended. The bench asked how they assessed Sanjay’s behaviour when he was out on parole half the time. “We want to know the decision-making process. Was permission of the DIG prisons taken? Check the prison manual and find out who is the actual authority who gives such permissions” added the bench.

The court hearing took place after a former convict Pradeep Bhalekar had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding his early release and the several times he was granted parole. The PIL was filed last year citing discrepancy in the procedures to grant early release to Sanjay Dutt from Yerwada jail.

Today, Bombay High Court has granted three weeks to the Maharashtra government pleader to file an affidavit and list the procedures they followed to grant Sanjay Dutt an early release from the jail.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt is gearing up to make his comeback with Omung Kumar’s Bhoomi.