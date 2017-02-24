Bombay High Court orders Rangoon makers to deposit Rs 2 crore in copyright infringement case

Vishal Bhardwaj and Rangoon team was under legal trouble after a firm had filed a copyright infringement case against the makers over Kangna Ranaut‘s character. On Thursday, the Bombay High Court allowed a conditional release of Rangoon that would be hitting the screens on Friday.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday, however, ordered director Vishal Bhardwaj and producers of the film to deposit Rs 2 crore with the court and this would be refunded post the disposal of the suit. Vishal and the producers of Rangoon were summoned to the court last week by Roy Wadia of the production firm Wadia Movietone Pvt. Ltd. Roy Wadia had filed a commercial suit earlier last week against Bhardwaj and others claiming that Kangna’s character was heavily inspired from Fearless Nadia—the protagonist of its 1935 film Hunterwali.

Justice KR Shriram had been hearing arguments all day for past three days and had refused to issue an injunction on the film’s release. He listed the plea for further hearing on its remaining issues.

Rangoon starring Shahid Kapoor, Kangna Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan has released today and follows a love triangle set to the backdrop of the World War II.