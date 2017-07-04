Bombay High Court grants 2 weeks to Maharashtra Government to justify Sanjay Dutt’s early release from prison

Sanjay Dutt may be eagerly waiting to make a comeback on the big screen but things don’t seem to get easier for the actor. We had reported earlier that Bombay High Court had questioned the Maharashtra government about Sanjay Dutt‘s early release from prison and what parameters and procedures were followed while deciding it.

On Monday, July 3, the Bombay High Court granted two weeks time to the Maharashtra government to file an affidavit to justify their decision to grant Sanjay Dutt early release from prison in the 1993 serial bomb blasts case.

Sanjay Dutt was sentenced to five years in jail for possession of arms that were a part of the consignment which was used in March 12, 1993, Mumbai blasts that killed as many as 257 people and injuring over 700 others. After being on bail during the trial, Sanjay Dutt had later surrendered in May 2013 and was released eight months early in February 2016. The reason he was released early from Yerwada prison was due to his good conduct during his time in jail.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt is gearing up to make a comeback with Omung Kumar’s Bhoomi. Bhoomi will be an emotional and sensitive revenge drama which will explore the relationship between a father Sanjay Dutt and his daughter Aditi Rao Hydari. The film is slated to release on September 22, 2017. Besides this, there is a biopic being made on Sanjay Dutt’s life by Rajkumar Hirani starring Ranbir Kapoor which will release in 2018.