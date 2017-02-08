Boman Irani to turn judge of reality show for kids

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Boman Irani to turn judge of reality show for kids

Earlier we had reported that Raveena Tandon and Arshad Warsi are all set to come together for reality show as judges. Now yet another name from B-town added to the panel is that of Boman Irani who will join them in Sabse Bada Kalakar.

Boman Irani who is excited to be a part of the show revealed that this his debut as a judge on a kids’ reality show. He added that he has always identified with kids and that there is lot to learn from them. He also stated that he is looking forward to judge the show with Arshad and Raveena.

On the other hand, Raveena being a mother herself stated that she too enjoys being a part of kids’ reality shows and that she is looking forward to meet these talented children. The show in question will feature kids from 4 to 12.

Boman Irani is known for his roles in films like 3 Idiots, Housefull series, Don franchise, Happy New Year, PK among others.

