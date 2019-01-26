BMC plans to take action against Sonu Sood for converting Juhu residential into hotel

Sonu Sood, who is basking in the glory of the stupendous success of Simmba, has run into trouble. The actor is being slammed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for converting a residential building into a hotel in Juhu, Mumbai. As per BMC, the actor does have proper clearance from the civic body. However, Sonu Sood has a different tale to tell. Sonu Sood has revealed that no illegal activities are happening in the hotel. And that the regularization of Shiv Sagar building converted to a residential hotel is under process. On January 24, BMC’s Building and Proposal Department said that they have not received the amended proposal for the property following their remarks on the earlier proposal.

In June 2018, Sonu Sood had filed a proposal at BP Department of BMC’s K-West ward office to convert a residential of six-storey building into a hotel for lodging. In September 2018, the BMC had returned the proposal and demanded to follow the guidelines. The actor is yet to submit the amended proposal.

On Thursday, January 24, 2019 the premises were inspected by BMC officials to verify the details and turns out that the facility does not have legal license to operate. The officials plan to initiate prosecution against Sonu Sood soon.

Sonu Sood, however, has said that he has licenses for shops and establishments and the regularization is under process. The BMC requires some documents and his architect will provide it soon. A lot of paperwork is required as the building is old. He added that he has always followed rules and regulations. He insisted that a miscellaneous proposal for regularisation of the restaurant has already been submitted to Building Proposal Bandra West MCGM under section 342. He revealed that NOC has been given by the Chief Fire Officer. The relevant documents have been submitted and under process.

