BMC files police complaint against Rishi Kapoor

It seems like veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who has been in news often for controversies, is at it again. In fact we hear that the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) has filed a police complaint at the Bandra police station against the actor for allegedly axing a tree at his residence.

In its complaint filed at the police station, the BMC states that Rishi Kapoor had approached them for permission to trim a banyan tree, following this the BMC had given permission to trim six branches of the tree. However, a subsequent inspection post giving the permission noticed that more than six branches of the tree were axed leaving just the bark, and that the tree was not trimmed but instead chopped off. Following this observation, the BMC issued a show cause notice to the actor and also filed a police complaint under the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, and Section 155 of the Code of Criminal Procedure seeking an investigation into the matter.

On the other hand, reacting to the same, the veteran actor Rishi Kapoor stated that a contractor had been hired for the construction and was also responsible for the trimming of the tree. Further Kapoor also added that while the tree was not uprooted, he would look into the matter and if the said contractor had made a mistake he would be penalized.