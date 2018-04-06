Blackbuck Poaching Case Update: Salman Khan refused dinner and breakfast in Jodhpur Central Jail

In the earlier reports, we had mentioned that police officials have reportedly asserted that Salman Khan won’t be getting any special treatment. Salman was taken to Jodhpur central jail, a day ago, after the Jodhpur court passed a judgement sentencing the actor to five-year imprisonment. Followed by the same, there have been constant reports on what has been happening inside and outside the jail premises that has held Salman as a prisoner.

Yet another set of reports have of late claimed that besides dinner, Salman Khan also skipped the breakfast in jail. Readers may be aware, that in one of the reports earlier in the day, we had mentioned that the actor had refused dinner that was served to him last night. It apparently consisted of dal-roti and vegetables, a normal dinner that is also served to other inmates. Now, we hear that Salman Khan even went on to avoid khichdi that was served for breakfast.

Later, there were also reports alleging that Aasaram Bapu who is in the nearby cell had called for food from the asharam he gets his meals from, in order to share it with Salman Khan. However, another set of reports deny the news stating that the superstar is reportedly not allowed any food from outside.

If these reports are to be believed, the actor hasn’t had a proper meal since yesterday. After his bail plea got extended earlier in the day, today is another night that the actor will have to spend in the jail. His next hearing on his bail plea is being held tomorrow at the Jodhpur court in the morning.

For the uninitiated, according to a statement provided by jail superintendent Vikram Singh to the media, he had asserted that the actor would not be treated as per his stardom. In fact, he had gone further to clarify that only a simple wooden bed, a rug and a cooler was provided to the actor in his cell with no other extra facilities.

