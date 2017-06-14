Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 14.06.2017 | 9:51 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tubelight Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Jab Harry Met Sejal Jagga Jasoos
follow us on

Blackbuck Poaching Case: Huge relief for Salman Khan as Jodhpur court rejects prosecution’s request to summon the doctor

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Huge relief for Salman Khan as Jodhpur court rejects prosecution's request to summon the doctor

Salman Khan has had his fair share of the court cases. Earlier in January 2017, Salman Khan had pled not guilty in the case of alleged poaching of two blackbucks in 1998 near Jodhpur. This was during the shooting of Sooraj Barjatya’s film Hum Saath Saath Hain. Salman Khan had claimed that the forensic report was true and the animal had died of natural cause.

After several hearings this year, the prosecution had asked to summon the doctor who had performed post-mortem on the blackbucks. On Wednesday afternoon, June 14, we have learned that the Jodhpur Court has rejected the prosecution’s plea to summon the doctor. This comes as a huge relief for Salman Khan. The court has been adjourned and the next hearing will be on July 6.

All the remaining accused in the case including actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu had also appeared at the court earlier this year and had pled not guilty.

Tags : , , , , , ,

You might also like

SCOOP: Salman Khan blocks Christmas 2019 for…

Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and…

Salman Khan reveals Arbaaz Khan won't be…

WOW! Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay…

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Instagram…

Daisy Shah joins cast of Remo D’Souza’s next…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification