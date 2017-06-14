Blackbuck Poaching Case: Huge relief for Salman Khan as Jodhpur court rejects prosecution’s request to summon the doctor

Salman Khan has had his fair share of the court cases. Earlier in January 2017, Salman Khan had pled not guilty in the case of alleged poaching of two blackbucks in 1998 near Jodhpur. This was during the shooting of Sooraj Barjatya’s film Hum Saath Saath Hain. Salman Khan had claimed that the forensic report was true and the animal had died of natural cause.

After several hearings this year, the prosecution had asked to summon the doctor who had performed post-mortem on the blackbucks. On Wednesday afternoon, June 14, we have learned that the Jodhpur Court has rejected the prosecution’s plea to summon the doctor. This comes as a huge relief for Salman Khan. The court has been adjourned and the next hearing will be on July 6.

All the remaining accused in the case including actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu had also appeared at the court earlier this year and had pled not guilty.