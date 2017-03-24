Blackbuck poaching case: Hearing for Salman Khan’s case adjourned till April 1

Blackbuck poaching case Hearing for Salman Khan's case adjourned till April 1

Salman Khan has been facing a number of cases especially the blackbuck poaching case which has been dragging for 18 years now. In the past, the actor had pleaded innocent and said that he had been falsely implicated.

Earlier this week, Salman Khan’s hearing in the case involving Salman Khan and others in Jodhpur chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court has been adjourned until April 1. During the filming of Sooraj Barjatya’s movie Hum Saath Saath Hain, which happened some 18 years ago, Salman Khan along with co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and Tabu had allegedly gone on a hunting trip. He was accused of shooting two blackbucks dead near Kankani village.

The case against Salman was filed after the local Bishnoi community lodged its protest as the animals are objects of worship for them. Therefore, Salman and others involved have been fighting the case for years now.

On January 27, this year, Salman Khan had pleaded innocent and expressed producing evidence in his defense. Even the other actors involved had pleaded innocent.

The next hearing now will take place on April 1, 2017.

