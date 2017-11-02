BJP wants Padmavati to be banned; will the film’s release be deferred?

The Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmavati has been facing numerous issues since shooting of the film commenced. If that was enough the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial has also borne the brunt of certain political and social parties ire. Well though the initial issues were sorted, we now here that Padmavati seems to have landed in the midst of yet another issue. In fact, reports state that the BJP (Bharatiya Janta Party) has called for either a ban or a temporary delay in the release of the film on account of the impending Gujarat elections.

As per the political party, Padmavati has apparently hurt the sentiments of the Rajput community and to avoid any unwanted tension around the Gujarat assembly elections, the party has sought the said ban or delay. Apart from this the BJP has also written to the Election Commission and Gujarat’s chief electoral officer, requesting a viewing of Padmavati before its release for select Rajput representatives to alleviate the tempers and provide fair opportunity to prevent unnecessary tension ahead of polls.

Talking about the same IK Jadeja, the BJP’s Gujarat unit vice president stated that the part has received grievances from the Kshatriya community opposing any purported distortion of history and character of Rani Padmavati in the movie. Further adding that any distortion in the movie which hurts sentiments of Rajput/Kshatriya community should be avoided as Gujarat is going to polls in December.

While Padmavati itself will hit screens on December 1, the state of Gujarat will hold elections on December 9 and 14.