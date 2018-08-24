Birthday Mishap: When the team of Pataakha thought that it was Malaika Arora’s birthday

Well, we have often come across many funny stories that happen during the shoot of a particular film. But the confusion that took place on the sets of Pataakha would definitely leave you in splits. The team of the film mistook it to be Malaika Arora’s birthday and even planned a surprise which they had to eventually cancel. So here’s what happened!

We have told you earlier that Malaika Arora will be doing an item number in this Vishal Bhardwaj film. The reality show judge, after rehearsing it, has already kicked off the shoot of the song ‘Hello Hello’ and when she arrived on the sets, she was surprised with the team’s gesture. It seems that many members of the film went up to her and wished her about the special day. That’s when Malaika realized that the team of Pataakha thought that it was her birthday.

Courtesy for the confusion is the internet! Apparently websites have been claiming that Malaika Arora’s birthday is on August 23. However, the actress clarified that her birthday is actually on October 23 further adding that some of these sites have messed up the month. It is also being planned that the team had to cancel the surprise too. It seems that the cast and crew had decided to get cake to the sets of the film and stop the shoot mid-day to celebrate the same but all of it was eventually done away with it.

Pataakha also stars Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Raaz, Sunil Grover amongst others and is slated to release on September 28. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film is produced by Kyta Productions and B4U Motion Pictures along with the filmmaker.

