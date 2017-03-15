Birthday girl Alia Bhatt to go baby shopping for Karan Johar’s twins

BySubhash K. Jha
Now that Alia Bhatt’s new film Badrinath Ki Dulhania has released, the sprightly diva who turned 24 on March 15 has some time on her hand to do the one thing that she really needed to do…Go shopping for newly-born siblings Yash and Roohi. That’s right. Karan Johar’s twins are akin to Alia’s own flesh and blood.

“That’s true,” Alia readily concedes a day after the release of her film. “Karan Johar is my father beyond my biological father (filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt). He means so much to me, even talking about it makes me emotional. I can count on him for advice on everything. He is there for me rock-solid. So yeah, I am delighted to welcome my new siblings and look forward to spending time with them.”

But before that Alia Bhatt intends to go shopping for her baby-siblings. “I love shopping and I am a good shopper. I know exactly what to buy for whom. The ideal shopping for Yash and Roohi would be clothes. But I am told babies outgrow clothes in no time at all. So I’d rather buy stuff that stays with them for a while. Maybe furniture or toys or some fixture for their room. Let’s see.”

Alia Bhatt is very excited about the new arrivals. “But more than me, I am happy for Karan because he’s so happy.”

