Bipasha Basu to write her own book on fitness and here’s what it will comprise of!

Many actors, from Shilpa Shetty Kundra to Bipasha Basu have time and again promoted the need for a fit and healthy lifestyle. While Shilpa too has turned author recently, it seems that the next in the league is Bipasha. The actress, who is known for one of the most enviable bodies in Bollywood, is all set to pen down about fitness in her debut book.

Bipasha Basu will turn author with her new book that will comprise of her fitness regime and how to maintain a healthy lifestyle. While it is expected to have some interesting workout routines that are required to the varied body parts. In fact, recent reports also suggest that the prime focus will be kick-boxing and the ongoing trend of Pilates. Not just that, Bipasha also wants to reveal her secrets about diets and food habits.

If these reports are to be believed, Bipasha Basu will also be having chapters in the books that will talk about her diets. The actress apparently has coined many customized diets along with her dietician and the same will be shared in this book. Also, these reports claim that Bips’ hubby Karan Singh Grover, who too is quite passionate about fitness, will be writing a chapter where he will share his ideas about workouts and diets.

From her earlier days of modelling industry to her current regime of attaining the well-toned body, the actress is also expected to trace her journey with fitness in this book. Confirming the developments in media reports, Bipasha Basu also stressed on the need of maintaining a disciplined life to achieve the body. She also believes that one should be able to love their respective body and health to follow a fit lifestyle. The book is in its early stages and is expected to release by next year.

Talking about the same Bipasha Basu adds, “I want to write about the essence of loving yourself. The mantra is to love yourself and care enough for your body. I firmly believe that you need determination and discipline to live a fit and healthy lifestyle.”

Besides the book, Bipasha Basu will also take forward her DVD collection on fitness and is expected to release her fourth DVD on the subject. This one will feature workout regime and schedules for those who are unable to afford gym memberships.

Also Read : Bipasha Basu is fine and recovering after being admitted for a chest infection