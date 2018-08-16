Bipasha Basu supports a cause for woman empowerment

Not too long ago, we heard that Bipasha Basu Singh Grover is planning to open self-defense training centers as a part of developing confidence amongst women. She was planning to start this in three major metros of India, namely, Mumbai, Delhi and her hometown Kolkata. And now she has taken another step showcasing her support towards campaigns related to women empowerment.

Bipasha Basu recently flew to Bhubaneshwar, Odisha especially for an event related to this. The actor was invited to judge a mother and daughter talent pageant held in the city. The event began with a fashion show that showcased fifteen pairs of mother and daughter, who were judged on different factors. Bipasha attended the event as she wanted to extend her support towards an initiative aimed at female empowerment.

“The show began with the pairs walking the ramp followed by three different rounds. The first round included the contestants introducing themselves, followed by them speaking about the mother-daughter bond and their chemistry, after which followed the question-and-answer round. They also hosted a variety of cultural performances as part of the event. And Bipasha only encouraged these contestants and was seen thoroughly enjoying the event,” said a source close to the actress.

When contacted on the same, Bipasha Basu said, “The Maatritava event is one of its kind pageant and excellence award, happening in a grand level for the first time in Bhubaneshwar by none other than renowned entrepreneur and fashion designer Sweta Parekh. The idea behind the pageant and the award is to promote womanhood and to give them a platform of fame and recognition.”

That was a noble gesture we say! On the work front, certain reports claim that Bipasha Basu will return to work on the big screen along with her real life hubby Karan Singh Grover. It is being said that the film is tentatively titled Aadat and is produced by Mika Singh. However, the couple has by far maintained silence on the same.

