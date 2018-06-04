Bipasha Basu is SICK of being sick, posts pictures from hospital

Bipasha Basu who is usually very up and about is ill and admitted to hospital. Well the Alone actor is down with some bacterial infection which is so stubborn that the poor actor is admitted in the hospital! Her family including her hubby Karan Singh Grover and sister are taking turns to be with her in the hospital. Meanwhile, Bipasha shared an image on Insta recently with her favourite snapchat filter and wrote, “This is what happens when the younger sister @vi_basu is on hospital duty.” She had shared one more selfie the other day where she looked evidently bored with all the sickness. Her close friend too is down with something and she wrote a post wishing that she gets well soon too.

Bipasha Basu wrote, “Being sick sucks. Been sick for way tooooo long!!!! Enough I say… Enough @mamtaanand10 get well soon too, my dear twinzie. Thank you for all the amazing natural remedies ???? about time… all should work on us now.”

On a professional front, Bipasha is planning for an onscreen reunion with her hubby Karan Singh Grover. They are reportedly planning an Alone reunion as Vikram Bhatt is penning down a script for them. The tentative title for the film is Aadat and it is set to be produced by Mika Singh. The movie is to be filmed by Bhushan Patel. As a pair, both Karan and Bipasha are hugely popular. Fans love to watch them on screen and lap up pictures and all updates that they post about each other. We hope Bipasha gets well soon!

