Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover to endorse ‘Playgard’ condoms?

BySatish Sundaresan
Playgard

The hot, sexy and sultry Bipasha Basu went onto set the modelling arena afire. After having conquered the modelling world, she was equally successful in conquering Bollywood as well. Only last year, she got married to her hunky boyfriend Karan Singh Grover.

As per Bollywood Hungama’s reliable sources, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are now all set to be the brand ambassadors of the premium ‘Playgard’ condoms. What is shocking is that, if this news turns out to be true, then, what happens to the news of Bipasha Basu being pregnant, which has been doing the rounds for some time now. Whatever be the case, while there has been no official announcement of the same, we wonder who will ‘play’ to ‘guard’ the secret from being leaked out!

Watch this space for developments.

