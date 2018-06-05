Bollywood Hungama
Bipasha Basu is fine and recovering after being admitted for a chest infection

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bipasha Basu, who was admitted to Hinduja hospital last week for a minor chest infection, has now recovered. The actress, who was diagnosed with a minor chest infection and was admitted last Friday to the Hinduja hospital in Khar, was under medical treatment.

The fitness enthusiast took to social media to share details about her health with her fans. She tweeted, “To all my well-wishers… just a stubborn bacterial infection. Will be fit and fabulous soon.”

The doctor treating Bipasha said, “She had a minor chest infection and is recovering well and fast due to her healthy lifestyle. She is fine now and all her reports are normal.”

