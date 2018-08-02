Biopic on Sania Mirza! Ronnie Screwvala purchases the rights of the tennis champion

Sania Mirza, who shares a great rapport with the B-town fraternity, will now get a Bollywood film on her. The sports persona’s life story will now be adapted to the silver screen by Ronnie Screwvala. While there have been many reports about her biopic in the past, now it seems that the producer finally has decided to go ahead with the life story of this tennis champion.

Interestingly, Bollywood currently has a series of sports biopics in the pipeline. While biopics on cricketer MS Dhoni, hockey player Sandeep Singh, athlete Milkha Singh, cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin, boxer Mary Kom amongst others have already been made, some others like the ones on badminton player Saina Nehwal and retired professional shooter Abhinav Bindra are in the making. Now, reports have it that Ronnie, who was fascinated with Sania’s story, decided to purchase the rights of her life story for his next.

While Shraddha Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor are playing the respective characters of badminton champ and Olympics shooter, it is yet to be seen who will play Sania Mirza in her biopic. The director of the film too is yet to be finalized. Once that has been locked, the makers will then discuss the casting process. If recent reports are to be believed, the biopic will not just concentrate on her professional life but also her personal life with more focus being given to the latter.

Sania Mirza, who was born in Hyderabad, has earned the position of the top spot in the doubles discipline wherein she has won six Grand Slam titles in her career. She started off playing singles in 2003 whereas she started playing at the age of six. She retired from singles in 2013. She has been the most successful female Indian tennis player and is considered to be one of the highest paid sports personas in the country. She has also won many prestigious accolades including the Arjuna Award, Padma Shri, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, and Padma Bhushan amongst others.

Her personal life faced a tad bit of controversy when she married Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010. However, the couple faced the challenges head on and continues to enjoy their marital bliss. The sports champion announced her pregnancy earlier this year, in April.

