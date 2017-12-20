Bill Gates reveals Akshay Kumar- Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet- Ek Prem Katha inspired him

Akshay Kumar– Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet– Ek Prem Katha released this year during Independence Day week and it really did well at the box office. While the critics and audience loved the film, another big-time business mogul has praised the film.

Bill Gates, philanthropist, and co-founder of the Microsoft Corporation along with Paul Allen, revealed that Toilet- Ek Prem Katha was amongst the six things that inspired him this year. Bill Gates started his series of tweets listing down the 2017 highlights and how it inspired him. He started by saying, “There’s no denying that 2017 was a really tough year… but it also delivered some amazing moments of hope and progress. Here are some inspiring tweets that you may have missed…”

In his tweet, Bill Gates said, “Toilet: A Love Story,” a Bollywood romance about a newlywed couple, educated audiences about India’s sanitation challenge.”

3/ “Toilet: A Love Story,” a Bollywood romance about a newlywed couple, educated audiences about India’s sanitation challenge. https://t.co/TIRRmcamLy — Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 19, 2017

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, Toilet- Ek Prem Katha was about a newly married couple living in an under-developed village. The film highlighted problems about sanitation in the rural areas and was in sync with Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.