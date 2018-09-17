Bigg Boss 12: When will Salman Khan get married? The superstar finally answers

Salman Khan just launched new season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss and well, the whole junta is waiting with bated breathe to see their favourite star in action as he hosts the show. Bigg Boss and Salman have now become synonymous with each other and hence it is given that the Dabangg star will host the show every season. The 12th season of Bigg Boss was launched yesterday and well Salman was in his element. He introduced the contestants to masses and also interacted with them as they entered the house.

The commoners Romil and Nirmal who are lawyer and police man in real life asked Salman that one question which everyone keeps asking. They asked when he intends to marry to whcih the Bharat star said, “People who are married ask me this question. I tell them you are suffering why do you want to make me suffer I am happy like this.” Not just now, even on Dus Ka Dum finale episode he was asked this question by Rani Mukherji. Infact she said that she had given up on his marriage and wants him to have kids ASAP! She further went on to joke that if he has a girl, then Shah Rukh Khan and Salman should consider marrying AbRam with her!

On professional front, Salman is currently working on Bharat with Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar. It is a Hindi remake of a Korean film Ode To My Father. Along with Salman and Katrina, Sunil Grover, Tabu and Disha Patani will play important part in the movie.

Also Read: Dabangg 3: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha meet Mahesh Manjrekar and announce the release of the third installment