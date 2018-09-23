Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar highlights: Salman Khan compares Anup Jalota – Jasleen Matharu to Romeo Juliet, takes other contestants to task

Bigg Boss 12 witnessed its first Weekend Ka Vaar episode today and well, it was entertaining, interesting and got us all excited for the part two tomorrow. Salman Khan came in and the first thing he did was to croon to the track ‘Main Hun Hero Tera’ as ‘Sab Hai Hero Yahan’ version of his song. He later reached out to the inmates through television and boy, he was in the mood to prank. His first target was television celeb Srishti Rode. He asked her rather sternly why did she disrespect Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu’s relationship. She broke down claiming she did no such thing. Looks like Salman’s favourite is Anup and Jasleen’s unconventional Jodi because he even compared with Heer-Ranjha and Romeo-Juliet.

He even praised Deepak Kumar and made him say a news bulletin in English. Later, he asked housemates who they think is unnecessarily picking fights, all including Dipika Kakar took Saba Khan’s name. Salman too was not very pleased with her behaviour in the house and asked her about the same. She said that she is straightforward. He then took Sreesanth to task and asked him to control his temper and not bring up people’s upbringing, addressing his fight with the Khan sisters. Sreesanth broke down and started crying. Salman then pacified him. He then also addressed his fight with Shivashish and tried to solve matter between them. Both came to truce after a short argument.

Salman Khan announced that Dipika Kakar, Srishty Rode are safe but did not tell them that there are NO eliminations this week, to maintain the sense of suspense amongst the inmates. Fizz caller of the week called and targeted Karanvir Bohra. The caller advised jodis NOT to take advice from Bohra as he is their competitor. Later, Anup Jalota was voted out by inmates to go to the torture chamber. Jasleen got very annoyed but then relented. Anup drank bitter gourd juice, raw eggs and milk as a part of the punishment.

In the last segment of the show, Varun Dhawan entered the house. He played games and made Anup and Jasleen sing Saturday-Saturday bitter version. Shiv and Kriti dance to their tunes. Check out how Varun cracks whip on inmates and makes them do a task.

