Bigg Boss 12: Srishty Rode’s BF Manish Naggdev SLAMS Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim

Bigg Boss 12 has come to a very tricky place now with internal fights finally gaining ground, creating controversies. It all started after Srishty Rode and Romil prepared a script for a mock chat show as instructed by the Bigg Boss for one of the tasks and took a jibe at Dipika and Sreesanth’s equation in the house. While now its established that Dipika and Sreesanth are pretty attached with each other, their closeness raised questions inside the house. Srishty and Romil made a snide remark about Dipika’s so called ‘Bhaiyya and Saiyyan’ hinting at the same. This led to Dipika getting all furious and bashing the two. She did not even accept their apologies.

Dipika’s husband Shoaib wrote an open letter supporting his wife and claimed that she is one in a million. Sreesanth’s wife Bhuvaneshwari too supported Dipika and Sreesanth. After this drama, Srishty’s BF wrote a letter on social media without taking anyone’s names and called Shoaib’s letter a PR gimmick. He also claimed that if Dipika was so mature, she should have just accepted the apology.

He took a jibe at Shoaib and wrote, “@srishtyrode24 You are not 1 in million,you are the only one. PR’s Read kijiye zaroor.Kya pata,samajh aa jaye?”

