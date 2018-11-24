Bigg Boss 12: Srishty Rode evicted? Naagin 3 actors, Bepannah actor Harshad Chopra and ex Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi to enter the house

The ongoing promos of what transpired in the Bigg Boss house are quite self-explanatory. Fans of the show may already be aware of the massive showdown between Megha Dadse and Deepak Thakur that happened in the house recently. The violent behavior of the duo, has not surprisingly, come under scrutiny. In Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 12, one can definitely expect superstar host Salman Khan to address on the issue. If that wasn’t all, another buzz that is taking everyone by a shock is the apparent elimination of Srishty Rode.

Amongst the celebrities, accompanying actors like Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakar and others, we had Srishty Rode who gained fame with serials like Saraswatichandra, Punar Vivah and the recent Ishqbaaz. While her initial grip in the game wasn’t strong enough, Srishty slowly gained popularity which shot up after the entry of Rohit Suchani. The growing closeness between the two had also created much buzz, followed by which Srishty’s actor-fiance, Manish Naggdev reacted to the reports and the show. He even slammed Dipika Kakar’s PR for apparently character assassination. Followed by this outburst, we hear that Srishty is the next one to be evicted from the show. However, fans of the actress are calling it an unfair move after they came across these reports on her eviction.

On the other hand, Weekend Ka Vaar will also have some interesting guests coming. Amongst them, are the Naagin ladies, Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti. The two of them plays Ichhadaari naagins on the ongoing highest rated show on Colors. Apparently, they will also be doing some interesting activities on stage with the super host Salman Khan. The hotties will reportedly be making Vada Pav for Salman Khan during the show.

If that wasn’t all, another guest would be Bepannaah actor Harshad Chopra. The actor’s ongoing show on Colors, has now shifted to the app Voot and will feature on it. But before it seems that the actor was keen on interacting with the contestants on Bigg Boss. Also coming to help them and give them advice would be Kamya Punjabi who has been a former contestant of the show in season 8. Interestingly, she also features in the Colors’ serial Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

All the four of them are expected to shake a leg with the host Salman Khan. The superstar is also said to be grooving to the Naagin title track along with the pretty ladies on the show.

