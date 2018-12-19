Bigg Boss 12: Sreesanth’s wife Bhuvaneshwari is HAPPY despite the Sreesanth – Dipika Kakar FIGHT, here’s why

Bigg Boss 12 is a strange place to make friends and even foes because you never know what’s in store for you and how your relationships will just flip inside the house. Dipika Kakar and Sreesanth who are key players in the house have strong friendship but yesterday, they got into a spat and the makers released a promo of the same. It appeared as if Dipika was very angry with Sree who taunted her and Karanvir Bohra as ‘FACES OF COLORS CHANNEL’. She was angry because Sree had disregarded her hard work to stay in the house. She is seen explaining this to him. Later, there was news of she choosing KV or him in Fire Task. Sree’s wife had a lot to say about Dipika after the promo was out. She said, “If sreesanth would have done what Deepika did today according to promo, I am sure promo would have sounded like “Finale ticket ki Lalach mein Bhai Sreesanth ne Diya Bahen Deepika ko DOKHA ”. Right? @ColorsTV ColorsTV @BiggBoss #Sreesanth #SreeFam” She added, “Did I just see sister Deepika nominating her Sreesanth bhai? Thank God.” She then took to Twitter again to clarify her stance after watching the episode. She said, “Just watched today’s episode and now I can say that my birthday has ended in the best possible way, so glad to see that Dipika ji and Sree are still together, this is the best birthday gift.”

Obivously, Sree’s supporters on internet thought that Bhuvaneshwari was harbouring double standards and therefore it was wrong for her to backtrack from her statements so soon. But all said and done, sheh as always maintained that her first solidarity is with her husband and she would do anything to support him.

Bigg Boss 12 is in its final lap and Somi, Romil, Surbhi Rana, Karanvir Bohra, Sreesanth, Deepak and Dipika Kakar are the finalists.

