Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 12.11.2018 | 7:46 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Thugs of Hindostan Badhaai Ho Baazaar AndhaDhun Kedarnath Zero
follow us on

Bigg Boss 12: Sreesanth, Karanvir, Srishty, Shivashish, Rohit, Jasleen, Deepak get NOMINATED this week

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bigg Boss 12 has been gaining momentum, sure, but has still failed to make a mark as one of the most watched shows on the television, as far as the TRPs are concerned. Therefore, we cant blame the makers for pulling off every gimmick they can to get eye balls. This weekend, there were no eliminations owing to the Diwali season but the nomination process has already started in the house for next week. Bigg Boss has given an interesting task to the contestants this time around through which they will nominate a contestant. A sneak peek into the task will give you total Sholay feels. Yeah, the inmates have been seated on a bike Jai-Veeru style and they have to persuade each other to be saved from nominations. Everyone is adamant on winning and therefore not one or two but 7 contestants are nominated this week. Here are the names:

Bigg Boss 12: Sreesanth, Karanvir, Srishty, Shivashish, Rohit, Jasleen, Deepak get NOMINATED this week

Jasleen Matharu, Shivashish, Sreesanth, Karanvir Bohra, Deepak Kumar, Rohit Suchanti and Srishty Rode are nominated contestants this week. Last week, though no one was eliminated Somi Khan was the one who got the least votes from the masses. This time around she is NOT nominated which gives her another week to survive in the house. Check out the nomination video below.

Bigg Boss 12: Sreesanth, Karanvir, Srishty, Shivashish, Rohit, Jasleen, Deepak get NOMINATED this week

Bigg Boss 12: Sreesanth, Karanvir, Srishty, Shivashish, Rohit, Jasleen, Deepak get NOMINATED this week

Over the weekend, Salman Khan blasted Surbhi Rana for making derogatory remarks about Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota’s relationship. Despite all the drama, it is not enough to salvage the season.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 12: Shilpa Shinde makes fun of Dipika Kakar, praises Sreesanth; gets SLAMMED for her hypocrisy

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Bigg Boss 12: Shilpa Shinde makes fun of…

Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan…

WOAH! Salman Khan turns producer for Kapil…

Bigg Boss 12: Shivashish tries to FLEE on…

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to come…

Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar: Urvashi Vani…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification