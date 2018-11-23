Bigg Boss 12: Sreesaanth’s version of Harbhajan Singh SLAPPING him is bound to create controversies again, here’s why

Bigg Boss 12 started off on a pretty disappointing note after the show did not take off despite all the controversies and dating scandals started off at the onset of this season. Furthermore, the makers added all the twists and turns they could think off to make sure that masses get interested in Bigg Boss this season. But all in vain, now the current task introduced by BB is creating some interest amongst the masses, thanks to its controversial content. Surbhi Rana has turned reporter and has been assigned the task of creating controversies amongst the inmates. She created a fight between Somi Khan and Jasleen Matharu and it led to a lot of scandal in the house. She also questioned Sreesanth about the famous slapgate incident which was a National issue many years ago. He said that it was not a slap but Bhajji actually HIT him badly, almost elbowed him and therefore that led him to lose control and cry.

Sreesanth crying and losing his cool has become a common fixture in the house. Interestingly, a couple of years ago Rajat Sharma interviewed Harbhajan Singh on his talk show and asked him about the same to which Bhajji admitted to slapping him but called Sreesanth a NAUTANKI for pulling off stunts in front of him. Wonder what Sreesanth has to say to this if someone points it out. Check out the clip from Bigg Boss below along with Bhajji’s old interview.





