Bigg Boss 12: Somi threatens to BREAK Jasleen’s face, says she has no existence without Anup Jalota in the house

Bigg Boss 12 which was on a downward spiral has now picked up, thanks to the brand new task introduced in the house. BB made Surbhi Rana reporter and made her create controversies in the house, break news and give masses some fodder. Well, she did the successfully as she created a huge fight between Jasleen Matharu and Somi Khan. The fight escalated to such an extent to which both the ladies got physical with each other, well almost. There was a lot of yelling and shouting, Surbhi made sure that the fight does not die down soon as she egged the both inmates on.

Somi accused Jasleen of resorting to cheap levels for footage. She also said that Jasleen has no existence in the house without Anup Jalota and she depends on his popularity even after his ouster to stay inside. This irked Jasleen no end. Furthermore, she threatened to break Jasleen’s face. Even Jasleen Matharu was not silent. She also said that Somi has depended on Happy Club for votes. Check out the video below.

While both Somi and Jasleen are agitated, they sure gave a lot of fodder to other inmates and those watching them on television. Aside from Jasleen and Somi, Surbhi Rana also made Sreesanth open up about the scandal involving Harbhajan Singh slapping him and he breaking down on national television.

