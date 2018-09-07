Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan’s show will now air at different timings (Read on to find out more)

Salman Khan is all set to impress us with the newest season of Bigg Boss and we are so excited! The show is set to start next week onwards and this season’s theme is Vichitra Jodis. Meaning, couples will enter the show along with a few singles who will then be paired on the show. Salman launched the show with great pomp in Goa and made a lot of revelations. He also welcomed comedian Bharti Singh along with her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa as first contestants of show. Following this, Viacom CEO Raj Nayak took to Twitter to announce the changed timings of the show. So, the reality show would air at 10.30 PM on all week days and 9 PM on weekends. Now, it will be telecast at 9 PM on all days. Here is what Raj tweeted:

Salman will also be seen on television this weekend in Dus Ka Dum grand finale with Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukherji. The episode looks promising as the stars will have a mini Kuch Kuch Hota Hain reunion on the show. On film front, he is shooting with ex flame Katrina Kaif for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. The film is based on a Korean film Ode To My Father and is one of Salman’s most ambitious project yet. It is being produced by his brother in law Atul Agnohotri and sister Alvira Agnihotri.