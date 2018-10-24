Bigg Boss 12 October 24: Megha Dhade’s strategy revealed, Surbhi strangles Dipika

Bigg Boss 12 inmates were up each other’s throats yesterday after a new task: BB Poultry Farm was introduced in the house. Unlike Old Macdonald’s farm, this was a battlefield with contestants getting all competitive with each other. Megha Dhade and Karanvir Bohra were the sanchalaks of the task. An artificial hen was installed and it laid eggs every now and then, contestants had to swiftly collect it and sell it to sanchalak shopkeepers Karan and Megha. In exchange they had to ask for a cutout of the contestant they wanted to oust. While playing this task, Surbhi and Dipika had a tussle. Surbhi strangled Dipika and they were threatened to be disqualified but then Bigg Boss called Megha and Karanvir and asked not to disqualify them.

Megha started playing games the moment she came in the house. Her strategy as we understand it now was divide and rule. She asked Karanvir to change his image because he was getting a lot of negativity from his fans. She also has started instigating the contestants against one and another in a bid to form her space in the house. But within 24 hours it is impressive how she has already adjusted in the house. Rohit Suchanti too is seen making himself comfortable.

#SurbhiRana ne #BiggBoss12 ke iss task mein bataye sabhi ko apne iraade, kaha ‘anda haath lagte hi loongi apna badla’. #BB12 pic.twitter.com/vrfUXrwJ8U — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 23, 2018

Those who are nominated this week are Surbhi, Srishty, Saba and Anup Jalota. Let’s see how tables turn and who gets eliminated but before that, we will get to know who’s the next captain in the house.

