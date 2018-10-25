Bigg Boss 12 October 24: Karanvir Bohra CRIES after being backstabbed by Dipika & Sreesanth; Megha Dhade wins her first task

The Bigg Boss house is a perfect place to understand every changing human emotions. While equations change in a matter of seconds in the house, only one thing is constant here: Change. Yesterday’s task was a game changer in many ways because yet again, equations have realigned themselves in the house. The main highlight was that Karanvir Bohra got deserted by best friends in the house: Dipika Kakar and Sreesanth. He was taunted by Surbhi Rana over this and it led him to break down. He even confronted Dipika who has her own issues with Bohra. Further more, the results of first task are out and the winners were: Megha Dhade, Deepak Kumar and Somi Khan.

In mates do not want Megha to become the captain of the house and therefore plot to send her to Kaal Kothari this week. Especially, Urvashi was seen discussing this. A lot has been going on with Urvashi who clearly mentioned that she could not stand Deepak anymore as he has become the new villian of the house with his antics. She also said that she won’t support him anymore. But it is Surbhi who gets her kicked out of the BB Poultry Farm task. Yesterday’s episode also revealed one shocking thing: Surbhi Rana felt that Deepak Kumar stares at her a lot. Srishty teased her a lot with regard to that.

All said and done, equations in the Bigg Boss house have changed and how! Megha Dhade and Rohit Suchanti sure have changed everything for the inmates. Only time will tell what happens next.

