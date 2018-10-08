Bigg Boss 12: Nehha Pendse’s scintillating moves, Jasleen Matharu’s SEXY pole dance for Anup Jalota (Watch video)

Bigg Boss 12 is on full power currently and is gaining popularity, slowly and steadily. Yesterday, was one of the most memorable Weekend Ka Vaar episode of this season as it was filed with a lot of drama, entertainment and a major twist at the end. Comedian Bharti Singh entered the house to lighten up the atmosphere and regaled the images with her hilarious antics. Not only did she brighten up everyone’s moods, but also provided much needed dose of entertainment to us junta. Housemates were extremely happy to receive her and get information about their close ones from her. Bharti also pulled Anup ji’s leg all the while and made Jasleen do a pole dance for with. Making him a pole! Later she mimicked Jasleen and planted kisses on Jalota’s cheeks just like Jasleen does. Bharti’s dance is a must see.

Next up was Nehha Pendse who got out from her typical goody two shoes image to give us one of the sexiest performance of the season with her amaze pole dance. It was pretty impressive to see her perfectly choreographed moves. The inmates couldn’t help but gape in total awe at her. Check out the videos below.

The major twist of yesterday’s episode was that Anup Jalota was eliminated and Jasleen chose to stay back much to the shock of inmates. But that’s not the end, Anup was sent to secret room to observe everyone from far, especially Jasleen. Looks like Anup is in for a lot of not so pleasant surprises on the show.

