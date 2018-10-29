Bigg Boss 12: Nehha Pendse to enter the house on Monday (All details inside)

Bigg Boss 12 makers are doing everything in their power to make the show more interesting. While the TRP ratings of this season are not all that great, the producers are making sure that they bring in new elements to pique interest of the masses. Secret rooms, surprise double eliminations, wild cards, interesting tasks: they are doing it all. After eliminations this weekend, there is going to be a new wildcard entry on Monday and it is none other than Nehha Pendse. Yes, the evicted contestant is set to step back into the house and it is because she is pretty popular on social media and the makers have got her back on public demand. Also, there is one more Marathi mulgi who is making her mark in the house: Marathi Bigg Boss winner Megha Dhade. It is interesting what equation these two will share in the house.

If this is not all, last year’s contestants Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta are in the house for a couple of days too.

Going by the way the show is progressing, it is hard to tell if things get interesting now because till now the inmates have sort of failed to do so. But, despite that the contestants in news are : wildcard entrant Surbhi Rana, Megha Dhade, Sreesanth and Karanvir Bohra. With Anup Jalota out of the show, Jasleen seems to have little presence in the house. Ditto for Somi Khan whose sister Saba was evicted out of the house with Anup. Makers are hoping that equations will get forged and there will be new twists in the house too.

Let’s see if this makes the show interesting in the coming days. Stay tuned to get more details.

