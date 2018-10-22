Bigg Boss 12: Megha Dhade TAKES ON Sreesanth and Srishty on her first day in the house (watch video)

Bigg Boss 12 makers are leaving no stone unturned to get pots and pots of traction for their show but the show has been off to not so great start till now and the contestants have some what keep up the drama and excitement. But Bigg Boss makers wont back down without a fight because they have come up with a master card: New wildcard entries! That’s right! Megha Dhade and Rohit Suchanti are the newest entrants in the house and they will do everything in their power to make sure that feathers are ruffled and how! While Rohit has been convincing others to oust Sreesanth because he is not contributing to the game, Megha seems mighty upset with Romil and Srishty. Looks like, she will steer clear from them and make her own strategy. She was also seen talking to Romil and Rohit about ousting Sreesanth.

All inmates, especially the girls are a bit wary because Megha is the first winner of Bigg Boss Marathi. Surbhi is seen complaining that they are now defenceless and competition is cut throat because well, the makers have got Megha who is a known player. There were others commenting too that while everybody is a contestant in the house, Megha is a real player. Of course, it is meant in a positive way considering the fact that she fought all odds to emerge victorious in the first season of Bigg Boss Marathi.

Megha is seen talking to all inmates and pointing out their flaws. She also said that it appears as if they have not seriously understood the game yet and therefore are not playing it properly! She also scolded Sreesanth for running away every now and then. In the end she promised that she will make sure that she will play a good game.

#RomilChoudhary ke saath mil kar wild card entries kar rahe hain @sreesanth36 ko ghar se nikalwane ki planning! Don’t forget to watch #BiggBoss12 tonight at 9 PM for all the gossip. #BB12@meghadhade @imrohitsuchanti pic.twitter.com/BoHmDlLpSv — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 22, 2018

#BB12 mein aa rahi hai #BBMarathi ki winner @meghadhade aur heart-throb @imrohitsuchanti! Dekhiye inke aane se ghar mein kya planning aur plotting hoti hai, aaj raat 9 baje! #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/iwIA0CVah4 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 22, 2018

Also Read: Bigg Boss 12: Megha Dhade to enter as a wildcard contestant?