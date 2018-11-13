Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir Bohra’s wife Teejay Sidhu accuses Salman Khan & makers for targeting him, TV actress Surbhi Chandna supports her

Karanvir Bohra is one of the key contestants in the glass walled house of Bigg Boss 12 this year and he is nominated this week for eviction along with six other inmates. While nominations and evictions are a part of the game, KV’s wife Teejay Sidhu is majorly upset with the makers for making her husband an object of ridicule every single day, and especially during Salman Khan‘s Weekend Ka Vaar where he is a target. Teejay observed that the makers have been consistently making fun of Karanvir for no apparent reason and this has led to his morale going down. She wrote an open letter to the makers claiming that why is that during every Weekend Ka Vaar her husband has to suffer like this. She also pointed out that KV has always followed rules and never tried to leave the house. He also never insulted makers, like other contestants.

Teejay has requested makers to look into this. She also pointed out the Rohit Suchanti episode where everyone made fun of him including KV but she added that he apologized respectfully. Despite all this, Karanvir has been ridiculed for the way he dresses or even his haircut which is wrong on every level.

Aside from this, Karanvir’s friend from television industry Surbhi Chandna pointed out that it is unfair that an actor of his calibre and a decent human is treated this way in the house. What do you think? Is Karanvir targeted by inmates and makers both?

It is out of concern, and with the utmost respect that I write to you.. I needed to share with you how deeply hurt I am by the way #KaranvirBohra is being treated in BiggBoss… @ColorsTV @endemolshineind #BiggBoss12 #BB12 #KaranvirBohra #KVB #TeamKVB #KVBarmy pic.twitter.com/lpCSMRSZ2D — Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine) November 12, 2018