Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 18.12.2018 | 6:41 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kedarnath 2.0 Zero AndhaDhun Badhaai Ho Baazaar
follow us on

Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir Bohra, Sreesanth get nominated along with Romil and Somi

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bigg Boss 12 is in its last lap and by far this has been the most boring season. If numbers are anything to go by, this season has got weakest ratings and no one can point the blame on a particular factor for the same! Last week, Rohit Suchanti got eliminated from the show. He made some shocking revelations about all the inmates. Again, the nomination process has begun and inside sources reveal that Karanvir Bohra is in trouble again and so is Somi Khan, Romil and Sreesanth. Now, KV and Sreesanth are strong contestants of the show and it is surprising to see them get nominated. So is Romil! He has made a name for himself in the house and is one of the most talked about contestants outside as well. As far as Karanvir is concerned, he gets nominated pretty often but is always saved, thanks to his popularity.

Bigg Boss 12 Karanvir Bohra, Sreesanth get nominated along with Romil and Somi

Sreesanth could be this season’s most controversial contestant. He is a trouble maker and is always in the middle of a controversy. Somi on the other hand is currently the weakest of them all and was also in the nominations last week. There was a controversy about her relationship with Romil. Rohit Suchanti told media that Somi was getting saved every time only because of her friends. He also said that KV needs to up his game to stay in the house.

Rohit is also completely against Sreesanth and claimed that he should get mentally fit first. He said that the ex-cricketer is a very negative person. And should seek help. On the other hand, he said that he would really like to date someone like Srishty Rode.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 12: Sreesanth BREAKS DOWN as he opens up about match fixing, reveals he wanted to commit suicide (Watch video)

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh…

Armaan Kohli gets bail in designer Nadia…

Jaya Bachchan, Gulshan Grover, Kalki…

CID producer BP Singh replaces Anupam Kher…

Bollywood's horror king Tulsi Ramsay passes…

Rajinikanth - Akshay Kumar's 2.0, Tiger…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification