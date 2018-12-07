Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 07.12.2018 | 11:38 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kedarnath 2.0 Zero AndhaDhun Badhaai Ho Baazaar
follow us on

Bigg Boss 12: Jasleen Matharu and Megha Dhade ELIMINATED from Salman Khan’s show?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar episode will soon air and the highlight of the same will be: weekly evictions. Last week, there were no evictions in the house and so there is a lot of excitement to see who will get out from the glass walled house. There is a rumour that it’s going to be double eviction this time around as not one but two inmates will be shown the door.  Weekend Ka Vaar also is Family episode as the inmates’ close ones will be called in the house. Deepak and Surbhi’s family members will grace the show.

Bigg Boss 12 Jasleen Matharu and Megha Dhade ELIMINATED from Salman Khan's show

As the episode progresses, Salman announces Megha Dhade and Jasleen Matharu’s names for eviction in a dramatic way. Inmates are asked to choose who will go. Unanimously, they guess the right names which leads to Salman confirming them. Now, if according to Salman only one person is eliminated, why were two names announced? Is it possible that there is another twist to this? Stay tuned to get all the leaked inside updates.

Bigg Boss 12 is currently in its final month and semi finals are on. Sreesanth, Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakar, Surbhi Rana, Rohit Suchanti are few of the stronger contestants in the house. Last elimination from the house was Srishty Rode. Jasleen and Megha have been consistently getting low votes along with Deepak Kumar. But this time around, he will be saved.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 12: Gauahar Khan slams friend Karanvir Bohra, Vikas Gupta SUPPORTS Dipika and KV

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

2018 Forbes India Celebrity 100: Salman Khan…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui wins Best Performance by…

Me Too Movement: After speaking up against…

Slay or Nay: Anushka Sharma in Raw Mango for…

Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas Wedding :…

Bigg Boss 12: Shilpa Shinde makes fun of…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification