Bigg Boss 12: Jasleen Matharu and Megha Dhade ELIMINATED from Salman Khan’s show?

Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar episode will soon air and the highlight of the same will be: weekly evictions. Last week, there were no evictions in the house and so there is a lot of excitement to see who will get out from the glass walled house. There is a rumour that it’s going to be double eviction this time around as not one but two inmates will be shown the door. Weekend Ka Vaar also is Family episode as the inmates’ close ones will be called in the house. Deepak and Surbhi’s family members will grace the show.

As the episode progresses, Salman announces Megha Dhade and Jasleen Matharu’s names for eviction in a dramatic way. Inmates are asked to choose who will go. Unanimously, they guess the right names which leads to Salman confirming them. Now, if according to Salman only one person is eliminated, why were two names announced? Is it possible that there is another twist to this? Stay tuned to get all the leaked inside updates.

Bigg Boss 12 is currently in its final month and semi finals are on. Sreesanth, Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakar, Surbhi Rana, Rohit Suchanti are few of the stronger contestants in the house. Last elimination from the house was Srishty Rode. Jasleen and Megha have been consistently getting low votes along with Deepak Kumar. But this time around, he will be saved.

