Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 25.09.2018 | 9:26 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Stree Paltan Sui Dhaaga - Made In India Pataakha Manmarziyaan Loveratri
follow us on

Bigg Boss 12 Highlights: Kriti Verma – Roshmi Banik NOMINATED after their immunity gets stripped

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

One can never get too comfortable in the Bigg Boss house because you never know how things escalate here. This week, there were no eliminations in the house but that does not mean that all contestants are safe. Bigg Boss already started the process of evicting people from the house, on the very same day. The inmates were shown raw footage of every time they disobeyed the rules of Bigg Boss. All contestants were asked to take this very very seriously and therefore as a aftermath of this, captains Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik were stripped off their immunity. This sent shockwaves in the inmates and Saba-Somi Khan sisters were very quick in blaming Kriti. As a strategy, Kriti went upto Karanvir Bohra and requested him to save her. Her plan backfired because he took Kriti and Roshmi’s name in open nominations and also revealed that Kriti discussed eviction with him, again disobeying the house rules.

Bigg Boss 12 Highlights: Kriti Verma - Roshmi Banik NOMINATED after their immunity gets stripped

The final list of nominated contestants for second week are: Karanvir Bohra, Romil Chaudhary-Nirmal Singh, Dipika Kakar and Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik. Khan sisters get into a fight with Kriti and Roshmi because Kriti saves Deepak Kumar and Urmila Vani, using their special immunity powers given by the Bigg Boss. There is a contention amongst Srishti Rode, Dipika Kakar and Nehha Pendse that Roshmi is going down because of Kriti. The whole house is against Kriti and it will be interesting to see if she is able to turn the tables.

Bigg Boss 12 Highlights: Kriti Verma - Roshmi Banik NOMINATED after their immunity gets stripped

The Khan sisters as usual rustle things up in the house and most in mates end up taking anger out on each other.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 12: S. Sreesanth WALKS OUT of the house after refusing to do a task and picking up a fight with Somi Khan

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Bharat schedule for Salman Khan after…

Kerala Flood Relief: Kerala Minister…

SCOOP: Jimmy Sheirgill replaces Randeep…

KERALA FLOODS: Rana Daggubati, John Abraham,…

When Bigg Boss met Bigg Boss: Kamal Haasan…

SAAHO: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor to shoot…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification