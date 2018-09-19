Bigg Boss 12 FIRST week nominations: Anup Jalota – Jasleen Matharu, Nehha Pendse, Dipika Kakar and Khan sisters in danger zone

Bigg Boss 12 has started with a bang and we are shook how things escalated quickly within the first two days in the house and well, we already have the list of first nominations of this week! The names include Anup Jalota, Jasleen Matharu, Nehha Pendse, Dipika Kakar, Soma and Somi Khan. Now, we are a little shocked at this list because each and every nominated contestant is a STRONG and already have garnered enough buzz. The viewers know and identify with them already. That might be another reason why the fellow in mates have voted him out because it is always profitable to put strongest contestants in danger zone to eliminate competition. This is the oldest trick in the book. Here are the reasons why we fell these contestants have been nominated, other than being strong.

Jasleen Matharu-Anup Jalota

They did not prove to be strong pair after the first task. While all the other contestants questioned their stand on their relationship, they were not able to neither justify the same nor hold on to their ground. But all said and done, they have already created a lot of hoopla with their unconventional relationship.

Nehha Pendse

A known face from the television industry, Nehha was unable to explain why she is stronger than Deepak Thakur and Urmila Vani. She is opinionated and has clear headedness which makes her a strong contender. This might be the reason she is already nominated.

Dipika Kakar

Honestly speaking, Dipika is in one of the SAFEST zones if audience vote is being considered. A popular face on TV, Dipika already won hearts after she put her foot down in a tussle with the controversial Khan sisters. A single contestant, she is powerful enough to emerge victorious in the first week nominations.

Soma and Saba Khan

It is not surprising that the Khan sisters have been nominated. They irked nearly everyone in the house by staging fake fights with Shivashish and later were agitated with S Sreesanth’s behaviour. They are perceived as trouble makers and hate mongers in the house and therefore are nominated in the first week itself.

Stay tuned to get all updates on Bigg Boss.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 12: Couple Anup Jalota and girlfriend Jasleen Matharu are NOT sleeping together in the house, here’s why!