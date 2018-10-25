Bigg Boss 12: Deepak Kumar becomes the new CAPTAIN of the house

Bigg Boss 12 is at a super interesting turn with all the tables turned against once powerful contestants. The breaking up of Jodis and the subsequent changed equations. Now, the latest khabar from the Bigg Boss house is that Deepak Kumar is the new captain of the house! Oh yes! If you have been following up the Bigg Boss, you would know that it was Urvashi who wanted to be the captain and Deepak agreed to support her, after all they entered as a Jodi. While playing the BB Poultry Farm task, Surbhi Rana did not let Urvashi win and with the result, Deepak emerged victorious. Urvashi and Deepak had a fight too. She even said that he’s the new villian in the house

Not just this, all inmates ganged up against Megha Dhade and tortured her till she gave in. Urvashi was anyway planning to send her to Kaal Kothari because she is a tough competition, after all Megha is the first winner of Bigg Boss Marathi. But looks like Megha could not stand up to the torture meted out to her and conceited defeat after putting up a brave front. Deepak Kumar is the new captain and hence will be spared from eliminations!

Log on to find out what happens next in the house.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 12: Sukhwinder Singh is SHOCKED on being linked up with Jasleen Matharu