Bigg Boss 12 Day 5: Kriti – Roshmi become First captains, Sreesanth ABUSES Shivashish

Bigg Boss 12 has started with a bang and almost a week is over into the game by now. Thanks to the controversial contestants and their antics, the show is already a lot of traction. The day 5 started with Bhajan king Anup Jalota exchanging sweet nothings with his girlfriend on show Jasleen Matharu, much to the entertainment of other contestants. While the housemates were started to get comfortable with each other, Bigg Boss announced new task for captaincy. Because, the boys messed up the first task (Bigg Boss press conference) Bigg Boss stripped off their right to nominate for the captain and empowered all women to choose one contender from singles and couples in the house. After much discussion, inmates nominated Roshmi Banik and Kriti Verma from the couples and Dipika Kakar from singles.

After this, a new task was introduced to decide who will finally become the first captain of the house. Bigg Boss made Anup Jalota Rajkumar and turned Dipika, Roshmi and Kriti into princesses who have to woo him and get roses from him to win. They start wooing him. Roshmi turns to swimming while Kriti and Dipika literally dance to Jalota’s tunes as he sung ‘Baby Doll Main Sone Di’. Respective teams destroy roses of opponents to make their person win. While everyone was busy in task, Sreesanth and Shivashish got into a tussel. Sree abused Shivashish which led spoiling atmosphere of entire house.

Finally, Roshmi and Kriti manage to get more roses hence win the task. Dipika Kakar was left pretty upset as she did not take her losing lightly. The episode ended with contestants getting all tensed over the fight with Sreesanth and Shivashish. As usual everyone else got sucked into it, especially Khan sisters who seem to have a penchant for tiffs and controversies.

