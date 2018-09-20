Bigg Boss 12 Day 3: Sreesanth APOLOGIZES to Khan sisters, nominations leave the house divided

Bigg Boss season 12 has started and it has already started creating a lot of controversies. But more the masala, better the TRPs, right? This time around the theme of the show is Vichitra Jodis and the house has a mix of celeb and commoners…they are either playing in a pair or are single. With three days into the game, first week nominations have been declared and first task was also introduced but not completed, thanks to S.Sreesanth’s non co-operation. The third day started with Khan sisters Somi and Saba agitating the housemates over Sreesanth’s jibe to them. Sreesanth was all set to walk out of the house with the Khan sisters calling him out over his rude behaviour. Karanvir Bohra and others convinced him to stay on and apologise to Khan sisters for using the word ‘upbringing’ Sree and the Khan sisters finally hugged it out as the former apologised and the drama ended right there.

Next day, it was the nominations day. There is a clear demarcation seen in the way housemates nominate each other. It is clear celeb vs commoners. The jodis nominate Srishty and Dipika and save Sreesanth, Karanvir and Nehha, Srishty Rode, Karanvir Bohra, S Sreesanth, Dipika Kakar and Nehha Pendse nominate Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik, Somi Khan-Saba Khan and Shivashish Mishra-Sourabh Patel. Kriti Verma got very emotional because she did not expect to be nominated. All the in mates got divided in groups and started discussing and started discussing strategies to further stay in the game. Shivashish Mishra and Sourabh Patel had a tiff because Sourabh felt his partner was not taking much effort around the house. Meanwhile, frustrated with nominations Kriti and Urvashi got into a fight over washroom hygeine.if this was not enough, the episode ended with a bang as Sreesanth and Shivashish got into a fight.

Stay tuned to get all updates on this controversial reality show right here!

