Last Updated 06.10.2018 | 6:33 PM IST

Bigg Boss 12: Anup Jalota to be sent to secret room after his date with Jasleen Matharu, NO ELIMINATIONS this week!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

One can never imagine what can happen in the Bigg Boss house! While the housemates finished the nominations ki prakriya for this weekend, looks like there aren’t going to be any evictions this time around. The week was busy with the tasks for nominations, luxury budget and of course captaincy and the episode ended with a BANG yesterday after Bigg Boss ordered Anup and Jasleen to go on a romantic date with each other. The bhajan king sang Chaudavin Ka Chand for his lady love and they exchanged romantic moments. But, here is a twist. According to the insiders, Bigg Boss will whisk Anup Jalota to a secret room and will make it look like he has been eliminated, leaving Jasleen alone. But he will be kept in a secret room and will keep a watch on everyone through a camera there. Looks like Bigg Boss is leaving no stone unturned to test Anup and Jasleen’s love for each other.

Yesterday, Anup even went down on his knees and said I LOVE YOU to Jasleen while she said that he is her strength and she was really down and out after he was angry with her and tried to break up on the grounds that she did not sacrifice her make up and clothes for him. Now, this twist will tell us if their love is true or fake. Surbhi Rana, the wildcard entrant, is anyway suspicious that their love story is fake and only for TRPs. Well, this task will prove if Surbhi is correct or no.


Check out Anup and Jasleen’s date snapsbelow:

Also Read: Bigg Boss 12 October 4 highlights: Surbhi Rana ABUSES & threatens to slap Somi Khan

