Bigg Boss 12: Anup Jalota – Jasleen Matharu to be EVICTED, after their Love Ka The End?

Bigg Boss 12 contestants Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu created ripples after they entered the house and as the show progressed, masses started believing in their cute love story but alas! You never know what happens in the Bigg Boss house, because their three year relationship ended abruptly, thanks to a mere luxury budget task. Jasleen had to sacrifice her clothes and make up to save Anup from nomination and she refused to do the same. With the result Anup got miffed and broke up with her on the show. Despite all the convincing he did not relent and announced that he wants to now play as a single contestant. But the latest gossip is that both Anup and Jasleen will soon be evicted. Shocked are you? Don’t be, because this is not a confirmed news but nevertheless there is a contention that this was all planned because Jalota has a fundraiser concert planned on October 27 and therefore wants to attend it, which means he has to get out of the house before the same. Who knows if he already had a deal with Bigg Boss makers?

The show promotions are on which has led to this rumour. It would really be catastrophic for the Bigg Boss 12 fans if Anup and Jasleen get out of the show because let’s be honest, their’s is the most popular and controversial Jodi right now. So, it would surely be a huge loss on the part of Bigg Boss makers if they choose to let go Anup and Jasleen. What do you think?

Yesterday, Romil was trying to convince Anup to forgive Jasleen and well he did not relent. He does not want to do anything with her. Looks like the ex couple will part on this note.

