Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan’s security beefed up for grand finale after death threats

The much-awaited grand finale of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 11 will be taking this weekend. While the audience is super excited to witness who will take away the prize money and the title, the security on the show has been beefed up for Salman Khan and the entire cast and crew.

Salman Khan appeared at Jodhpur Court for the blackbuck poaching case a few days ago. Post that, Salman received death threats from a gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. “Salman Khan will be killed here, in Jodhpur… Then he will come to know about our real identity. Now, if the police want me to do some major crime, I shall kill Salman Khan and that too in Jodhpur,” Bishnoi told the media on January 5.

While Salman Khan is fine and working, his security has beefed up. As the grand finale episode will be shot this weekend, Bigg Boss 11 makers have decided to build a fort like a set for the finale. According to several reports, the makers are making sure Salman Khan and the entire cast and crew will be given proper safety.

Earlier to this, the shoot of Race 3 was stalled as some goons had reached the sets. Salman’s father Salim Khan even confirmed that Salman had received death threats and that good security has been provided for his son.

Bigg Boss 11 finale will take place on Sunday, January 14 with Hina Khan, Puneesh Sharma, Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde as the finalists.