Bhushan Kumar to produce Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund; Amitabh Bachchan to play the lead

Bhushan Kumar will be producing Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund which will soon take off. The producer has also roped in Amitabh Bachchan who will be playing the lead role. The actor will be seen essaying the role of a retired sports teacher who starts a slum soccer movement. According to director Nagraji, the film will also touch upon the issues of drug abuse and crime and will also showcase how sports can reform kids.

While Bhushan Kumar who will be working with Bib B for the second time is looking forward to collaborating with the megastar once again, producer Savitaraj Hiremath says, “I was thinking of starting my next Bollywood venture and was looking for an emotional and relevant subject which would connect with the masses and channelize today’s youth into positive energy. Since last three years I have been looking for such subjects and one of them is a biopic of Vijay Barse who promoted Slum Soccer in India and showcased Indian talent to the world. Jhund is the slum soccer film which shows that there is a Hero in all of us.. and it’s only a matter of opportunity life gives you.”

She further adds, “I am very thankful to Mr Amitabh Bachchan for graciously being part of the film. Our Visionary partner Bhushan Kumar who has been delivering content driven cinema is equally passionate making a great team with the iconic director Nagraj Manjule.”

As for the film Jhund is directed by Nagraj Manjule, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj & Raaj Hiremath and Nagraj Manjule.

