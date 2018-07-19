Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani, and John Abraham join hands for Batla House

After Airlift and currently working together on Satyameva Jayate, Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani have decided to come together yet again to produce Batla House to be directed by Nikkhil Advani himself. The duo has their Satyameva Jayate actor John Abraham playing the role of Sanjeev Kumar Yadav as the one who spearheaded the Batla House encounter. The thriller drama will be written by Ritesh Shah who has worked with Nikkhil before.

The trio have had a great working relation during the making of Satyameva Jayate. And to make the most of this, the makers have decided to jointly produce Batla House together with John.

Speaking on his next, John Abraham says, “I have always been drawn to the intrigue and drama that real life holds. Small events, big ones, a human experience that resonates with a larger reality. Batla House is on point with this pursuit I’m almost obsessed with it. I am aware of Nikkhil’s talent but more than that I am sure of his intent. SMJ has started a relationship that has been wonderful between Emmay and JA Entertainment. We will work night and day to make a special film. Bhushan Kumar and our studio partner, T-Series understands our vision and I am hoping this partnership is the beginning to many more.”

Nikkhil Advani, Emmay Entertainment, says, “Given his penchant for excelling in films of this genre, John was absolutely the right choice to play Yadav, an unassuming man of few words and a long list of extraordinary achievements. The film which is a fictional account inspired by the real-life encounter will not be from one man’s perspective only but will be seen from three perspectives — that of the police, those present near the location, and the real picture. I am glad Bhushanji and I are working together again for Batla House and it is so heartening to find a studio which is open to different genres and content-driven cinema.”

Bhushan Kumar, T-Series, says, “Nikkhil and I have been working together since many years and when I heard that he is making Batla House, I decided to join hands with him. After working with John in Satyameva Jayate, I know Nikkhil has chosen the right role for him. Even though the film speaks of an incident that happened years ago, Nikkhil will show the story in a different perspective making the reel story look as real as possible. We at T-Series are keen to produce content-driven cinema and Batla House is one of them.”

Inspired by the real encounter that took place a decade ago on September 19, the film rolls in September this year. Nikkhil plans on shooting the film in Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Nepal. The film will be jointly produced by T-Series, Emmay Entertainment & Motion Pictures LLP and JA Entertainment in association with Bake My Cake Films.

