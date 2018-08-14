Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu join hands for a relationship drama

Just a couple of days ago we had reported that Bhushan Kumar the head honcho at the music giant T-Series was contemplating on retitling the film Moghul that will be based on the life of his father. Well, now close on the heels of that, we hear that Bhushan Kumar has in fact tied up with none other than Anurag Basu for his next venture which will be a relationship drama.

Confirming the same Bhushan Kumar said, “Anurag is a master storyteller and brings magic to celluloid in the way his stories pan out and the trajectories his characters follow. Both of us are super thrilled to be working together on a special project with talented actors, which we will be happy to announce soon.”

Anurag who is currently working on the cast of the film says that he is pretty kicked about the project and is looking forward to directing it. “I’ve had a great association with Bhushan. When I shared the idea of this project with him, he instantly decided to come on board. I’ve been working on this subject for some time now and I’m looking forward to directing it. It’s going to be a ride of emotions on screen.”

Though details of the said film are yet to be finalized, rumours suggest that the film will be a sequel to the film Life In A Metro that released back in 2007. As for the story of the said venture, reports have it that the film will be a multi-starrer slice of life, relationship drama.

