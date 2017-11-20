Bhumi Pednekar travels to Chambal to prep for her next!

Bhumi Pednekar definitely had a great 2017 with two box office successes Toilet – Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Savdhan. Both unconventional films were lauded by the audiences and critics alike and, now riding high on the success of the same, the actress is all set to begin work on her next film that is directed by Abhishek Chaubey.

Just earlier during an awards gala, Sushant Singh Rajput had expressed his excitement about kicking off his new film with Abhishek Chaubey early next year. Playing the leading lady in the same film is Bhumi Pednekar and the actress has decided to start prep for the film already. She will be traveling to Chambal where the film is set, early December, a month before the film goes on floor. She will be staying there for about a week to acclimatize with the environment.

A source close to the actress revealed, “Bhumi (Pednekar) wants to go to Chambal and prep for the film. She will be living in Chambal and soaking in the place before she starts shooting. It is a very unique way of getting into the skin of a character. Bhumi has wowed everyone with her acting in her first three films all of which have been huge hits and she is really excited to deliver in her fourth with Abhishek.”

On the other hand, talking about working with Abhishek Chaubey, Bhumi said, “I’m super excited to be working with Abhishek. I have always adored his work and I’m thrilled to be a part of this incredible movie. His process is unique and extremely satisfying and liberating for an actor.”

The yet untitled film (working title Chambal) goes on the floor early January 2018.