Bhumi Pednekar gets mobbed in Agra

Bhumi Pednekar has floored audiences with her outstanding acting chops and her popularity has been steadily soaring. The young actress, who has delivered three back to back hits with her first 3 films, is shooting her fourth film Dolly Aur Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare in Agra currently and she witnessed some incredible fan love.

“People got to know that Bhumi was shooting in a busy market square and about 1000 people assembled to greet her and wanted to take images with her! Bhumi was pleasantly surprised to see so many people expressing their love for her. She walked up to them and met them and also took pictures with them. Bhumi’s sweet gesture ensured that the crowd stayed silent through the shooting,” informs a source from the sets.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Alankrita Srivastava, the crew has been shooting guerrilla style in every nook and corner of Agra.

